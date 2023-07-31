The Reds defeated last season’s relegated side by four goals to nil in Singapore, with goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak completing a comfortable victory less than two weeks out from the start of the new Premier League season.

Despite the importance of their on-the-pitch preparations, there has also been plenty of movement in the transfer market this summer - and the latest news suggests that they aren’t finished just yet.

Jordan Henderson completed his move to Al-Etifaq to join former teammate Steven Gerrard last week, while Fabinho also underwent a medical at Al-Ittihad ahead of his move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League - leaving Klopp with a midfield dilemma ahead of the new campaign.

One player who could step into midfield is Alexander-Arnold - especially after impressing in a more central role at the end of last season. Curtis Jones also enjoyed a strong showing in that position against Leicester, while the club have also seen a £37m bid rejected for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia last week.

With fans wondering what the future is for Alexander-Arnold in that position, Klopp revealed his thoughts on the position and gave clarity on the situation after the Leicester victory.

Klopp said: “We really thought it’s a very good idea for this pre season. He can play the position number 6, but now, we will try Trent as right back again and then we will see how we start the season.”

His late-season form was in an inverted right-back position as he recorded seven assists in 10 games and it was an inspired decision from the Liverpool coaching staff to change his role.

With Liverpool set to return with an improved bid for Lavia in the near future, it looks likely that will still look to find a suitable replacement for Fabinho and Henderson in that role. However, it remains to be seen if they will cower to Southampton’s £50m valuation.