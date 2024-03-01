Asking price for Liverpool target to potentially replace Mohamed Salah is made clear

Liverpool have a lot of business to consider as the summer transfer window approaches. The pending departure of Jurgen Klopp could potentially influence key players to also move on, especially those near the end of their current contracts.

Last summer was heavily focused on restructuring the midfield after five players including the team captain, vice-captain and first choice No.6 all left Anfield. The Reds brought in strong new recruits but were unable to shift attention to other areas within the team.

Liverpool are on the market for a number of exciting new additions — the main priority is to stack out their defence but they have also been linked with some potential new attackers. The future of Mohamed Salah remains uncertain for now and with his contract due to expire next June, the club may sell him this summer if new terms aren't agreed, or else they risk losing him for free in 2025.

Contrasting reports have emerged recently, with some stating Liverpool want to convince the 31-year-old to stay, and others claiming an asking price has already been decided ahead of the upcoming business window.

If this is Salah's last season at Anfield, Liverpool will need a solid replacement to fill his shoes. Back in December, Football Insider reported that the Reds had sent their scouts to monitor Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, who is enjoying a strong season in front of goal, despite his side struggling with results.

Due to injury, the 22-year-old has made limited appearances this season but in 11 Premier League games, he has contributed six goals and three assists. Frustratingly for Olise though, Palace have won just two of the matches he has contributed to in front of goal. The Eagles have notched a mere 28 points so far and sit in 13th place, eight above the bottom three.

The French winger is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 but his form has attracted the attention of a number of clubs alongside Liverpool. Calciomercato has reported that Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in signing Olise but Palace 'do not seem willing to negotiate' his fee.