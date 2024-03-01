Liverpool predicted line-up vs. Forest: Five changes from midweek with up to 14 players missing

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool could have key figures in Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai back for their game against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds have been in fantastic form and followed their brilliant EFL Cup success with another win in the FA Cup on Wednesday, as Liverpool's young guns led the way once again as 18-year-old Jayden Danns netted twice and Lewis Koumas netted a debut goal against Southampton.

Now, the attention turns back to the Premier League title race and Klopp's side face a difficult away day at Nottingham Forest - a ground in which they lost 1-0 last season. Klopp still has plenty of injuries to contend with but what's the latest news?

Liverpool team news:

There are plenty of injury concerns for Klopp, but we could see the return of the key trio of Salah, Nunez and Szoboszlai. The German boss confirmed that both Nunez and Szoboszlai trained yesterday and should be in contention to return this weekend which is a huge boost, especially considering the Hungarian has missed six games.

Klopp also referenced that Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister had been out of action for a day and a half due to illness but both will be available for the weekend, as will Wataru Endo who also trained today.

Unfortunately, Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be a miss after suffering a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Burnley and he will return after the international break. Another key absence is Curtis Jones who has been absent since suffering ankle ligament damage in the victory over Brentford. Fortunately, Liverpool's youth contingent includes the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Harvey Elliott who can help cover for his absence.

Alisson Becker remains out of action due to a hamstring issue and Caoimhin Kelleher will continue to deputise in his place as he looks to continue his brilliant form that has proven he is well worthy of a starting place.

Another player who suffered an injury in the Brentford win was Diogo Jota; the Portuguese forward was well on his way to producing his best goal scoring season but an untimely knee problem is now out for a prolonged period. However, their long-term absentees continue to include Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) Joel Matip (ACL) Ben Doak (knee) and Thiago (hip).

Nottingham Forest team news: