Florian Wirtz transfer news as Liverpool show interest in signing the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

It’s a potential transfer that Liverpool fans are dreaming about.

The thought of one of the best young midfielders possibly lining up for the Reds next season has them excited. It would be a real statement if Arne Slot’s side indeed manage to persuade Florian Wirtz to move to Anfield.

The Germany international is an outstanding talent. After making his debut for Bayer Leverkusen shortly after his 17th birthday in 2020, his career has been on a steep, upward trajectory. At the age of 22, Wirtz has made 196 senior appearances, plundering 57 goals and 65 assists. He was part of the Leverkusen side that made history by winning their maiden Bundesliga title last season without losing a game, as well as claiming the DFB-Pokal and he has been capped 29 times for his country.

Florian Wirtz transfer latest

Many regard Wirtz as a generational talent. And it has come as a shock - a pleasant one undoubtedly - that Liverpool are interested. The expectation is that he will likely join German superpowers Bayern Munich but the Reds will be ready to move if they get the impression that Wirtz would be keen on a switch to Anfield.

Manchester City have also been heavily linked with Wirtz, who will cost well in excess of £100 million. But according to German newspaper BILD, City have an alternative target that they’re looking to bring in.

With Kevin De Bruyne not being offered a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, boss Pep Guardiola wants to recruit a new playmaker. And it is suggested that City have their eye on Barcelona’s Dani Olmo. The Spain international moved to the newly-crowned La Liga champions last summer and has helped them win the Spanish title and Copa del Rey.

However, Olmo is not a key player for Barca head coach Hansi Flick, having made only 13 league starts this season, and signing the 27-year-old over Wirtz would be ‘a bit easier to achieve’. BILD suggests that Bayern are confident they will win the race to sign Wirtz but Liverpool are ‘suddenly in the thick of the action’.

Speaking on Wirtz’s ability earlier in his career, current Barca and former Germany boss Hansi Flick said: “Florian is just a huge asset for this team through his carefree nature. He’s simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick.”

Will Liverpool sign Wirtz?

It has certainly come as a surprise that Liverpool are in the race. However, sporting director Richard Hughes talked about being opportunistic last summer after taking up his role.

Being Premier League champions, the Reds are in the strongest position they have been in for five years to attract the best talents in the world to Anfield. During the road to winning the Premier League title this season, Dominik Szoboszlai was largely favoured in the No.10 position. While the Hungary international has not been prolific in terms of goals and assists, his energy and pressing is pivotal to freeing up talisman Mo Salah.

Liverpool have been expected to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window. Despite cruising to the top-flight crown, it has been a problem position. The likes of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has been linked but he is expected to cost more than £120 million and the Magpies are reluctant to sell. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike are also among those on the radar.