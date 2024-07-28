Barcelona make 'ridiculous' €60m transfer proposal for Liverpool 'target'

Dani Olmo poses with the trophy.

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Spanish club have seen a bid rejected.

Barcelona have reportedly had an offer rejected for RB Leizpig attacker Dani Olmo who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Euro 2024 winner was in fine form across the summer months and has become a highly sought-after figure after ending the tournament as one of Spain’s best players. Blessed with great technical ability, he could easily step up to a bigger club and if the reports are to believed, he isn’t short of choice.

One of those includes Liverpool but the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona have all been linked. While it seems unlikely Liverpool will move for an attacking midfielder given the plethora of talents currently in the squad, he would certainly fit in at Anfield.

Yet, one place where he is unlikely to play next season is Barcelona. The Spanish giants’ financial issues have derailed their transfer plans across recent years and their most recent proposal, that was reportedly rejected by Leipzig, illustrates their fall from grace in that regard.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barca offered a fee of £34m with £16m in installments that included paying the fee in installments over the next few years as well as €10m for winning La Liga twice by 2029 and €10m for winning the Champions League twice by 2029. It was an offer that Leipzig described as ‘ridiculous’ - according to the reports. In addition, the Nou Camp club face the prospect of needing to sell players to raise the £50m.

Olmo, 26, managed eight goals and five assists last season and has played 148 times for the German club since joining from Dinamo Zagreb. He’s won the German cup twice, the UEFA Nations League, European Championships as well as the Croatian league four times.

