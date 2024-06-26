Vincent Kompany head coach of Bayern Munich. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images).

Liverpool transfer rumours: The eight-time Bundesliga winner could be an option for Liverpool.

Previously linked Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich is free to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

With Vincent Kompany set to usher in a new era after a turbulent few seasons, there could be changes in midfield with Kimmich making way. Fulham midfield Joao Palhinha is heavily linked with a move and he would no doubt be a key starter should he complete a move.

Reports over the German international exiting have been noticeable across the past six months with Liverpool earmarked as a potential destination. Of course, his current deal expires in 2025 which makes this summer a crucial one for the 29-year-old. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has confirmed such news again regarding Kimmich’s potential exit. He took to X to confirm the news.

‘As revealed and now confirmed again: Joshua #Kimmich could leave FC Bayern already this summer! Kimmich, captain and regular starter, can leave the club with a suitable offer. No Bayern plans about a contract extension beyond 2025. ‘Vincent Kompany with other plans for central midfield. Joao Palhinha, still the desired target! A separation between Kimmich/Bayern is getting closer. Now or next year at the latest. Kimmich would be ready to go into the final year of his contract. He only wants to join ManCity, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona.@SkySportDE’.

For Liverpool, he would bring an instant quality to their midfield, especially from a deeper role. He has an incredible amount of experience that would only be a boost for Arne Slot’s side and he boasts some of the most accurate and creative passing when compared to players in his position.

Liverpool do, however, already boast a deep midfield squad which would only be complicated further by another signing. But Kimmich would arrive with a pedigree, a winning mentality and a high level of quality to help thrust Liverpool forward in the face of the threat posed by both Manchester City and Arsenal.

