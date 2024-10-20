Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diogo Jota injury update after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Arne Slot has given an injury update on Diogo Jota after Liverpool’s victory over Chelsea.

The Reds moved back to the top of the Premier League table following a 2-1 win at Anfield. A first-half penalty from Mo Salah and strike from Curtis Jones after the break was enough as Liverpool came through their toughest challenge so far this season.

But the only blackmark of the triumph was that Jota was forced off in the 30th minute after Salah’s penalty. The striker could not continue having been fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo in just the seventh minute.

Liverpool’s triumph against Chelsea was the start of a monumental run of fixtures. The Reds next face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday before playing title rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

And Slot has admitted he does not expect Jota to make the trip to Leipzig. Speaking to reporters, the Reds head coach said: “Diogo had to be substituted. I’m not sure what it is but I’d be surprised if he was here on Wednesday.”