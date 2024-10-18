Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool vs Chelsea: The two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday and the Sky Sports pundit is predicting an exciting game.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool and Chelsea will be a highly entertaining affair with plenty of goals this weekend.

Two of the league’s most in-form sides are set to face off against each other at Anfield as Enzo Maresca’s young side look to take revenge for their defeats last season in the EFL Cup final and at Anfield. Arne Slot’s side have lost just once in 10 games in all competitions however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has already confirmed Liverpool should have a strong starting eleven that is only weakened due to the absence of Alisson Becker. There’s also a late check to be made on Alexis Mac Allister after his international exploits but they could be without back-up figures Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo.

With Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney already sharing a similar view on the game as Merson, the pundit, who is a self-proclaimed Chelsea fan, believes the game could go ‘either way’ due to the quality on both sides. “Chelsea have become better since that defeat to Manchester City in the opening weekend. So this is a real test. I expect goals in this game. I worry for Chelsea only because they’re playing at Anfield. When Liverpool close teams down at Anfield, they really suffocate you,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I think Virgil van Dijk can handle Nicolas Jackson. If Chelsea end up beating Liverpool’s press, they can score. That’s still a big challenge for the Blues though. If Liverpool win, they start looking like genuine contenders. If Chelsea go to Liverpool and get a good result, we’ll all go ‘wow, this is good’.

Loading....

“Chelsea must prove they are not flat track bullies and start getting results against the big boys. Liverpool have two brilliant South American players in Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz. If they don’t both play on Sunday, then it’s advantage Chelsea. But despite their long travel during the international break, they still have an extra day to rest unlike last month against Forest. “This game could go either way because Chelsea are playing well. I’m going for a draw since I believe Chelsea can beat the press and cause Liverpool some problems. Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea.”