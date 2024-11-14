Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The Reds face Tottenham on December 22 but the London club could be without a key starter for the Premier League clash.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur could miss up to seven matches as an FA investigation into an alleged rule breach continues, meaning he could miss the London club’s clash with Liverpool in December.

The two sides are set to lock horns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, as Arne Slot will hope to gain revenge for his side’s late defeat last season under Jurgen Klopp. Despite it being just over a month away, Spurs could be without a key starter.

Bentancur, 27, is currently under investigation for comments he made relating to team-mate Son Heung-min. In fact, he was charged in September by the FA with an alleged breach of Football Association (FA) rules over the comments made. He was forced to apologise after saying, in a quote translated from Spanish, that South Korea international Son and his cousins “all look the same” on television programme Por la Camiseta, which is broadcast in his native Uruguay.

As per the rules from the FA, relayed by The Athletic, he was accused of acting “in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.” The FA added in a statement that the charge further constitutes an “aggravated breach” under FA Rule E3.2, as it allegedly “involved references to nationality, race, or ethnic origin.”

The translation of Bentancur’s comment on the Spurs club captain reads as: “Sonny, or a cousin of Sonny, they all look the same”. He later issued an apology to Son on social media while also doing so privately.

“Sonny, brother! I am sorry for what happened, it was a joke in bad taste,” Bentancur wrote. “You know that I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone. I love you brother!”

The Athletic suggest that Spurs are expecting a long suspension for the player which could result in him missing potentially up to seven games. Those would include Manchester City, Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Southampton and Liverpool while they also face Manchester United in a Carabao Cup quarter-final in December.

If he is suspended for those games, it would be a big blow for Ange Postecoglou who has started him 10 times across all competitions. Having been vastly experienced at Juventus and Boca Juniors, he has been a key player for the club when fit, having spent the majority of 2023 due to a Cruciate injury.