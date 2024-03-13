Bloomberg announce Saudi Pro League news that should give Liverpool transfer boost

While Liverpool were subject to a £150m bid last summer for Mohamed Salah from the Saudi Pro League, the latest finance news suggest we will not see a repeat effort.

On deadline day last summer, Liverpool received a huge bid from Al Ittihad but it was promptly rejected as quickly as it came but reports suggested that they would return in the future - with this upcoming summer being the perfect time to strike. Especially with just one year left on his current deal, Salah's future is technically under pressure and with Jurgen Klopp set to depart this summer there are some questions to answer.

Fortunately, it looks like the league with the most financial power in the world will be unable to prise him away, easing any fans' worries. That's according to financial news outlet Bloomberg. They have claimed that Saudi Arabian clubs will not spend as much money this summer compared to their original spending spree. They have also made plans to reduce losses and build a more sustainable transfer strategy, which rules out another incredible window of players signing from Europe's top clubs.

Interestingly, Saudi clubs were allocated a three-year budget last summer by the state’s sovereign wealth fund. As it stands, according to their Chief Operating Officer Carlo Nohra, there are no plans in place yet to increase this allocation. “The deals were not signed for just one season so it is imperative to the clubs to try to act, they will have to offload players to free up some budget to be able to buy new ones,” Nohra said in an interview.