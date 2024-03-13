Man Utd confirm return of £110 million duo ahead of Liverpool FA Cup clash

Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the team's victory in the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between AC Sparta Praha and Liverpool FC at Letna Stadium on March 07, 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool will look to take the next step in their mission to lift this season's FA Cup when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. The two rivals last met in December in the Premier League but neither were able to break the deadlock and the match ended 0-0 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has been powering through his final season with the Reds with an injury-hampered side. But despite being without the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, they have lifted the Carabao Cup and are still in with a chance of winning three more trophies.

Liverpool have been boosted by the recent return of Mohamed Salah, who came off the bench against Manchester City in their Premier League clash last weekend. Ibrahima Konaté was also spotted running by himself in the recent training session as he pushes for his return. However, United have also had good news as they also see some senior players return.

Erik ten Hag has had ongoing injury problems of his own this season but according to a club statement, both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount were pictured in training on Tuesday. It claims that while neither are confirmed to be in contention for Sunday's match day squad, 'the timing of their returns is crucial'.

Wan-Bissaka, who signed for United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for £50 million, has had a mixed season with two lengthy injury lay-offs. He has made just 17 appearances across all competitions for United so far.

Mason Mount, the club's marquee summer signing who joined from Chelsea in a £60 million deal, has not been on the pitch since November. In his short debut season, the 25-year-old managed to pick up just one assist in the Carabao Cup before being forced out of action with injury.

