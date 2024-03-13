Micah Richards

Micah Richards has backed Joe Gomez to for an England call-up following his brilliant run of form this season.

Gomez, 26, has 11 caps for his country since making his debut in 2017, but he hasn't featured since playing 58 minutes in a friendly with Wales back in 2020. Over three years have passed since then and while the wait must have been difficult, he certainly has an iron-clad case for being involved this time around.

Following an injury crisis for Liverpool, in defence and midfield, Gomez has been a brilliant option for Jurgen Klopp across multiple positions. Those include: left-back, centre-back, right-back and defensive midfield. His versatility would no doubt be perfect for an international squad and his form is surely too hard to ignore for Gareth Southgate when picking his next squad.

Of course, the European Championships are this summer, and this international break is the last one before two friendlies at the start of June, and Richards, who managed 13 caps for England, has backed the Liverpool defender to return to the national set-up. "The good thing about it, if you're going to play international football, if you have someone who can play a variety of positions then it certainly does help." Richards said on the Rest is Football podcast.

"But it [his form] doesn't really drop off in the different roles he's chosen to do. We're not blessed with centre halves; would I trust Gomez? 100%. Absolutely. I would definitely have him in."

Richards isn't the only advocate for him being in the England side once again; Klopp even took direct aim at Southgate following their 1-1 draw with Man City over the weekend, as he said, ‘Joe Gomez. Gareth, honestly?’ In terms of England's defence, there are questions alongside their centre-backs, which is Gomez's most natural position. Harry Maguire, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori are all jostling for a place next to John Stones, but Gomez has been in better form than all of them.

