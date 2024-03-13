Michael Edwards, who is returning to Liverpool and will spearhead the club's transition to a post Jurgen Klopp era

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has backed Liverpool, and Michael Edwards, to target a second club to own outside of Europe.

Yesterday's news was certainly positive for Liverpool; the return of Edwards into a 'football CEO' role will see him help push their investments, source a new director of football and a new manager. However, the most interesting part of it all was Fenway Sports Group's desire to branch out into multi-club ownership.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spearheaded by Edwards, the club will look to follow suit like many others in growing their business, and their money. The City Football Group own 12 clubs, but many just own two such as Red Bull (Leipzig and Salzburg) or Qatar Sports Investment (PSG and Braga) and many use it as a way to send players on loan or to advance their network around the world.

And Reddy, who is a prominent figure at Sky Sports, believes that Liverpool's search for another club to own could see them take to the other side of the world in South America, where a whole host of talented stars are regularly sourced. "I think where it said 'global talent development' indicates probably that you can give young players lots of opportunities and help them advance to Liverpool or to European clubs where they can sell them on for a real profit." She told the Anfield Wrap.

"A club with developing spheres built into it, sort of like what Leipzig or Salzburg have in terms of relationship. It wouldn't surprise me if it was somewhere in South America, because it is such a hot bed of talent. Conversely, if you have already have a European club and players, it is easier to move them around Europe and into the UK in terms of work permit possibilities, but I think because the scope is so great of what they can do, that's why it appeals to Michael Edwards."