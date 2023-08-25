The French midfielder has been linked with a move across the summer and the latest reports claim a deal could be done before the end of the window.

One report is claiming that Borussia Monchengladbach are ‘expecting an offer’ from Liverpool before the end of the window for Manu Kone.

The midfielder was a heavily reported target in the early summer window but no deal was done and the club moved on to sign both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was also a deal done for another player from the Bundesliga as the club moved for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo, as Jurgen Klopp looked to add a true defensive midfielder to his ranks.

And now the reports have come full circle with just a week to go in the summer window.

The head of the German outlet SPORTBILD, Christian Falk, has claimed (via CaughtOffisde) that Liverpool’s interest is concrete in the midfielder: “Borussia Monchengladbach are expecting an offer from Liverpool for Manu Kone, I’ve heard”.

A fee of around £40m is the reported fee which is reasonable considering he has two years left on his current deal and the fact he is regarded as a talented young midfield with a strong potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fabrizio Romano also recently commented on the potential links in his latest Daily Briefing: “At the moment there’s nothing advanced or concrete, there are expensive players so it’s normal; sometimes you have to decide and Liverpool preferred to invest in different kind of players.

“It looks quiet as of today, but for sure they could be two to watch until Deadline Day.”

Kone enjoyed his best season to date last year as he started 30 games in the league, as he managed a goal and an assist in a strong showing.

A summer move may have been on the cards, but an injury suffered at the U21 European Championships saw him miss most of pre-season and any potential move was scuppered as a result.