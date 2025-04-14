Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Real Madrid are all linked with AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has insisted that Dean Huijsen has not lost any focus despite continuing to be linked with a summer transfer exit.

The centre-back has enjoyed an excellent maiden season for the Cherries since his arrival from Juventus last summer. Huijsen has made 29 appearances for Bournemouth, who are 10th in the Premier League and scored two goals. The 19-year-old also earned a breakthrough into the Spain senior squad and made his debut in a Nations League quarter-final victory over the Netherlands last month.

Huijsen’s performances have attracted a swathe of suitors. Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been linked, along with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Newcastle United. The teenager has a £50 million release clause installed in his Vitality Stadium contract so Bournemouth will be powerless to keep Huijsen if that is met and he wants to leave.

What has Andoni Iraola said about Dean Huijsen’s future?

Bournemouth are still in pursuit of European qualification this campaign and they host Fulham - who have the same aim - on Monday evening (8pm BST). Iraola was asked at his pre-match press conference about the speculation around Huijsen’s future. The Cherries boss replied via the Bournemouth Echo: “My only concern with Dean is he keeps his focus here.

“I see he trains very well. He's very focused on improving individually, improving us as a team collectively. He knows we have seven very important games ahead of us and I see him in a really good place. No, I don't think the noise around is affecting him and I see him in a good place.

“No, I try not to start thinking in the problems of the summer now. I have enough problems now and I have seven important games to play and we are fighting for important things.

“I'm not thinking in these things. I know that you speak, but for me the focus is Fulham on Monday and I really don't think in the things that may happen or may not or we don't know. That's my focus.”

Will Liverpool sign Dean Huijsen?

Liverpool are set for a fairly busy summer and are expected to make several signings despite being set to win the Premier League title. Central defence is an area that the Reds could look to provide cover and competition for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Arne Slot’s side could also want a long-term successor for van Dijk despite the Anfield captain being primed to sign a new two-year contract. Jarell Quansah has been confined to a back-up role despite a breakthrough 2023-24 season while Joe Gomez has again struggled with injury and is currently recovering from hamstring surgery.

However, Huijsen spent a large part of his childhood growing up in Spain and opted to represent the country rather than the Netherlands - who he played for up to under-21 level.