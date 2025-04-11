Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea are among the clubs linked with Dean Huijsen.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are one of several clubs to 'have conversations' with a Premier League defender ahead of a potential summer transfer, reports suggest.

The Reds are set for a busy window at the end of the season. A number of positions are set to be bolstered, with central defence highly likely. While Virgil van Dijk is closing in on a new contract, Liverpool require cover for their captain along with Ibrahima Konate. The France international has been Van Dijk’s regular partner in the Premier League title pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who Liverpool have been linked with heavily is Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old is thriving during his first season at AFC Bournemouth following a summer arrival from Juventus. Huijsen has made 29 appearances and scored two goals for the Cherries, who are 10th in the Premier League. He has also made a breakthrough into the Spain senior squad, winning his first cap in a Nations League quarter-final victory over the Netherlands last month.

The former AS Roma loanee has a £50 million release clause installed in his Bournemouth contract. And given the level of performances he has displayed, an array of top clubs are said to covet his signature. Liverpool are one of them along with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. But European giants Real Madrid are another said to be keen.

According to The Athletic, all of the English outfits have ‘held meetings or conversations’ with Huijsen’s camp in the past week. The report said: “I now understand that Liverpool are among the clubs with a firm interest in Dean Huijsen. This has been reported elsewhere and is accurate. Chelsea have enquired and Arsenal are in the mix, too.

“At the moment, those are perhaps the three leading contenders, but not the only ones, with Newcastle and Tottenham also keen. I believe they have all held meetings or conversations with Huijsen’s camp in the past week, but I’m not aware of offers being made just yet, so the direction of travel remains unclear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is suggested that Huijsen would have a ‘good chance’ of starting alongside van Dijk at Liverpool. Konate’s contract is starting to tick down, with discussions ongoing over extending his deal that expires in 2026. However, the 26-year-old has been in solid form for the most part in the 2024-25 season.