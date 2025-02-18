Liverpool have been linked with AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a succession plan that Liverpool must already be plotting.

Even if Virgil van Dijk commits his future to another long-term contract, the Reds' hierarchy must know that a long-term replacement requires to be earmarked. Replacing the man who many believe is among the best defenders to grace the Premier League will be no easy task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Dijk future

Van Dijk is enjoying one of his most impressive seasons in Liverpool's title assault. Aged 33, it appears he still has at least couple more years at his apogee. But the time will come when Liverpool have to fill his void. And if the Reds are to continue competing regularly for silverware, the transition will need to be seamless.

Liverpool have another fine centre-back in Ibrahima Konate, who is still just 25 while Jarell Quansah is still a relative rookie at 22. Yet whenever Van Dijk leaves, whether that is this summer or down the line, another option would be needed. Joe Gomez has been hampered by injury issues this season and given he was heavily linked away last summer, the England international could be keen to play regularly elsewhere.

There have been several centre-halves linked with a move to Anfield, with Dean Huijsen one player mooted. The 19-year-old has already had an interesting career so far. Born in Amsterdam, he in fact came through the youth ranks at Juventus but was limited to one appearance, although he did impress during a loan spell as AS Roma. He played 14 times for the Serie A outfit, scoring twice. He is also a Spain under-21 international after being raised in Malaga.

Liverpool were tentatively linked with Huijsen last summer. But with Arne Slot being happy with his squad, bringing in only Federico Chiesa - who also left Juventus - the teenager instead completed a switch to AFC Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering that Huijsen lacks senior experience, he has been magnificent in the Cherries' bid to qualify for the Champions League. He has made a total of 22 outings, netting twice and helping Andoni Iraola's side sit fifth in the table.

Release clause

Football Insider recently reported that Huijsen has been identified as a possible heir apparent to Van Dijk. And now Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Spain under-21 international has a release clause in his Vitality Stadium contract worth £50 million in the summer transfer window - and he is being tracked by several top European clubs.

Romano posted on Instagram: “Dean Huijsen’s contract includes £50m release clause from summer! 19 year old defender has been one of the best CBs in Europe this season with excellent numbers in PL since joining Bournemouth, the release clause is confirmed. £50m fee, available from this summer with several top European clubs tracking the talented defender.”

Speaking after a 1-0 win over Tottenham earlier this season, Iraola said of Huijsen via BBC Sport: "I think he has shown from the beginning that he can do this. He plays with confidence and even though he is 19-years-old he has played a few games. But now with the injury to Marcos [Senesi], he for sure will have to play more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not always easy to play as a defender in the Premier League, but I hope the young players can grow together and continue their development. The good thing for them is that they have room to improve."