‘Brave move’ - Alan Shearer commends £50m decision not to join Liverpool

Alan Shearer | Getty Images for Premier League

Alan Shearer has commended Michael Olise for his willingness to move abroad and join Bayern Munich over Liverpool.

Olise, who was wanted by multiple clubs including Liverpool, opted to join Vincent Kompany in the Bundesliga after a strong Premier League campaign last season. Despite injuries that restricted him to just 19 games, he shone with 10 goals and six assists and he produced under both Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner.

The 22-year-old launched himself to the front of the queue when it came to young, attacking talents in the league and secured a £50m move to the German giants, who are looking to wrestle back the Bundesliga title after surrendering their crown for the first time in 11 years.

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer has praised the winger for branching out into Europe. ‘I'm not surprised that Michael Olise has chosen to go abroad instead of staying in the Premier League. He was obviously going to have options because of the talent he has. He's a really exciting footballer and wherever he was going to end up was going to be a big move for him.

‘It's a brave move because he's going to a giant of a football club in Bayern Munich to link up with Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany. It's a good move for him because he'll be playing Champions League football next season. Obviously they didn't win the Bundesliga last season so that'll be what he wants to achieve when he arrives.’