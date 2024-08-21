John Powell

Liverpool FC transfer news: The defender has impressed on loan and during pre-season but looks set for an exit.

Both Bayer Leverkusen and Brentford are locked in concrete talks over a move for Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

The 22-year-old impressed last season on loan at Mainz and was a regular feature in Arne Slot’s selections across pre-season but he looks set to depart this summer. With four other senior defenders ahead of him at Liverpool, he has been linked with an exit across the window, having already been the subject of bids from PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen are both strong contenders and Liverpool have reportedly upped their price tag to £25m. The reporter posted the latest update on X: “Excl | Bayer 04 Leverkusen have made contact with FC Liverpool about a potential deal for Sepp van den Berg. Interest from Leverkusen now concrete after Van den Berg was on their list as reported.

“Been told that Liverpool demand £25m now! Brentford, also there with concrete talks as via @David_Ornstein. Leverkusen and Brentford, both clubs now in contact with #LFC to find solutions and agreements.” The Reds have already parted ways with Fabio Carvalho to Brentford earlier in the window, allowed Adrian, Thiago and Joel Matip to leave, Nat Phillips could still depart and youngster Bobby Clark is also close to an exit with RB Salzburg having agreed a £10m deal.

Loading....

There’s also question marks over Ben Doak, James McConnell, Tyler Morton and Owen Beck who’s futures are still up in the air. Furthermore, Joe Gomez’s future is also uncertain. Aston Villa remain in the hunt for his signature and Newcastle United cannot be ruled out after their negotiations over Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi have potentially hit an impasse.

Van den Berg’s exit, the pay-out from Dominic Solanke’s sell-on-clause alongside Carvalho and Clark’s potential departure would raise in excess of £65m - a figure that fans will quickly perceive as spending money after a window of no incomings. Several big names have been touted across the pitch with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and others so far this summer. Yet, it is unclear who are the club’s targets as we enter the final knockings of the window.