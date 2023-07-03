Brighton have completed the signing of Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, a player who Liverpool had previously reportedly linked with signing earlier this year.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the breakout young goalkeepers of last season, producing multiple eye-catching performances in the Belgian top-flight as well as during his side’s run to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Previously, we had reported on Liverpool’s interest in the Dutch shot-stopper back a few months ago, as he was being eyed as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, who was contemplating a move away to seek first-team football.

Verbruggen put pen to paper on a five-year-deal at Brighton, with the South Coast side signing him for a fee of £16.3 million. His remarkable rise last season saw him start the season in the Belgian’s side reserve team before becoming the club’s number one which then earned him an international call-up in March. The 6ft 4ins keeper also won Anderlecht’s player of the year award as well in what was a very exciting breakout year.

Eyed as a potential Alisson replacement long-term, he produced some incredibly strong statistics that were hard to ignore for any side looking for a new keeper. Across a six game spell in March and April, he conceded just the once for Anderlecht which is an impressive in itself, but it’s the fact that his expected goals conceded (xCG) total during that time was 8.02 - which means he was single-handedly performing heroics to save his side.

Playing week in and week out has helped him flourish, as he’s had to contend with plenty of attacks from opposing teams due to the fact that Anderlecht finished 11th in the Belgian Pro League and really struggled as a collective in the league.

That type of experience is something Kelleher was originally seeking; the likes of Brighton, Brentford and other sides were eyeing up the Irishman who has certainly impressed whenever Jurgen Klopp has given him an opportunity.

As it stands, Brighton and Brentford have found their replacement keepers and he now looks set to remain at Liverpool for at least another season. It will be difficult for him to earn minutes due to the fact Alisson Becker is one of the best keepers in world football.