Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool FC news: The Arsenal forward spoke after their UEFA Champions League win over PSG.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has claimed this could be the year his side win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners have finished second in the previous two campaigns, taking it to the final day of the season in May only to miss out by two points as Pep Guardiola’s side made it six titles in seven years.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool broke their run in the 2019/20 season and went close in 2022 but have failed to truly challenge since. Jurgen Klopp’s final year saw them mount a title charge until the final months of the season only to eventually fall behind the top two despite a strong effort - and hope is renewed once again as Arne Slot looks to have brought something new to their squad. Currently, they sit top of the league table by a point at this early stage but the season-ending injury to Rodri and the lack of a true clinical striker for Arsenal could open the door for the Reds.

Mikel Arteta’s side overcame Leicester City at the weekend, despite uncharacteristically throwing away a 2-0 lead before eventually overcoming the Foxes. They were, however, dominant against PSG in their European clash as Kai Havertz and Saka saw off the French champions who were outmuscled and outgunned in North London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

Speaking on the title race, Saka spoke to CBS Sports after his team’s 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He was asked by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry about his team’s chances of winning the league title. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on us but I do think this is the year. I think we’ve been close the last two years and we’re getting closer but this will hopefully be the year.”

Slot’s side face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 27 where they’ll be given a chance to prove themselves and potentially lay down a marker in the title race. The return game at Anfield could be title-defining, as they meet on May 10 in the final few games of the season. City head to Anfield on December 1 before they face each other at the Etihad on February 22.