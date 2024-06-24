Conor Gallagher | Getty Images

England Euro 2024: The Chelsea midfielder is set to start against Serbia after replacing the Liverpool star in consecutive games.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to be dropped for England’s final group game against Serbia.

A report from the Athletic’s David Ornstein has detailed how Conor Gallagher is due to replace the 25-year-old after two consecutive starts in midfield alongside Declan Rice. The Chelsea star replaced Alexander-Arnold in both games off the bench, including in the 54th minute during the disappointing draw with Denmark last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite England’s midfield coming under intense scrutiny, Alexander-Arnold’s three chances created and five line-breaking passes in the final third surpassed any other England player. Yet, Gareth Southgate’s decisions seemed to have left the midfield disjointed as Denmark were easily able to cope and play through the middle of the pitch.

The likes of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo had been tipped to replace him but it is clear that Southgate has opted for experience with Gallagher being far more established than the two talented youngsters.

England’s midfield ‘experiment’ with Alexander-Arnold looks to have fallen short, with the Liverpool star used to his right-back position which differs greatly from the parameters of constantly being in the heat of the battle in midfield. Yet, Rice has passionately defended his teammate following the backlash, describing him as one of the best players he’s ever seen.