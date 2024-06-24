Liverpool star 'set' to be dropped for Conor Gallagher in leaked major England decision
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly set to be dropped for England’s final group game against Serbia.
A report from the Athletic’s David Ornstein has detailed how Conor Gallagher is due to replace the 25-year-old after two consecutive starts in midfield alongside Declan Rice. The Chelsea star replaced Alexander-Arnold in both games off the bench, including in the 54th minute during the disappointing draw with Denmark last week.
Despite England’s midfield coming under intense scrutiny, Alexander-Arnold’s three chances created and five line-breaking passes in the final third surpassed any other England player. Yet, Gareth Southgate’s decisions seemed to have left the midfield disjointed as Denmark were easily able to cope and play through the middle of the pitch.
The likes of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo had been tipped to replace him but it is clear that Southgate has opted for experience with Gallagher being far more established than the two talented youngsters.
England’s midfield ‘experiment’ with Alexander-Arnold looks to have fallen short, with the Liverpool star used to his right-back position which differs greatly from the parameters of constantly being in the heat of the battle in midfield. Yet, Rice has passionately defended his teammate following the backlash, describing him as one of the best players he’s ever seen.
He said: “I don’t get it, I don’t get it at all. I’ll defend all of my boys until the day I never pull on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Don’t call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack all because you think he’s had a bad game or something. I’ll tell you now: Trent can play in midfield. I’ve seen it at England, I’ve seen it for Liverpool, he’s unbelievable. That’s what I say to the people who say that type of stuff.”
