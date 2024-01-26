One of the best coaches in the game - impressing at Brighton is 15/2

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has sympathised with Jurgen Klopp following his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp announced in a shock reveal that he would be departing Anfield in an emotional interview with the club today, claiming he hasn't got the energy to continue in the role after over eight years. It has since sparked furious debate over who his successor could be, with the early frontrunners being Xabi Alonso, Pep Lijnders and the Brighton manager.

Having arrived at the club in September 2022, De Zerbi's first game was an incredible 3-3 draw at Anfield and he introduced himself to the Liverpool crowd with a brilliant display. Speaking ahead of Brighton's trip to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup, he was asked about Klopp's departure and he sympathised with the Liverpool boss' reasons for leaving.

“I can understand him, I think we have the best [job], but it is very tough. You need energy, and have to push everyday; improve day by day. You can't stop your improvement and studies for a new idea. Football is always in development."

Manager's tributes have been pouring in across the day so far as the Premier League managers conduct their press conferences ahead of the weekend action and Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has also sympathised with Klopp's reasoning.