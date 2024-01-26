Xabi Alonso speaks out on Liverpool manager job after Jurgen Klopp news
The former Liverpool midfielder is enjoying an extraordinary season with Bayer Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso refused to rule himself out from the Liverpool job following the news of Jurgen Klopp's exit at the end of the season.
Klopp shocked the footballing world by announcing that he would be stepping down at the end of the season in an official interview with the club. He cited that he wanted to live a normal life and that he hasn't got the energy to 'go again' after over eight years at the club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speculation has been rife over who could possibly take over from the German boss, with the early favourites for the role including Alonso, Pep Lijnders, Steven Gerrard and Roberto De Zerbi. As it stands, Alonso's Leverkusen side are unbeaten across all competitions this season and are currently top of the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich and Alonso is earning high praise for his side's style of play.
Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach tomorrow, Alonso addressed the reports linking him with being the next Liverpool manager - and he refused to rule himself out of a potential move. "I have huge respect and admiration for Jurgen." He began.
"I was very surprised. My focus is Leverkusen. At the moment I am really happy here. I still have a big motivation and I am very happy with the club and the team. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. Speculation is normal, my focus is here on Bayer Leverkusen I am very happy at Leverkusen with my players at the moment”.
Alonso currently has a 'gentleman's agreement' that stipulates that he could leave in the summer for one of three clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Liverpool. That increases the chances of a potential move and his current coaching style certainly matches that of Liverpool's club ethos.