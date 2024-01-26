Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has given his reaction on social media to the news that Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down from the Liverpool manager role at the end of the season.

The German boss has been at the club since late 2015 and has become a legend on Merseyside, helping to reinstate Liverpool as English and European champions and bringing new history to a club that has an almost incomparable backlog of historical sporting moments.

Major trophies, famous nights and brilliant football - Klopp brought it all to Anfield and the news announced in a shock interview with the club has been nothing short of world-shattering for Liverpool fans. Reaction is pouring in from across the sporting world and Klopp, who has the highest win rate of any manager in Liverpool's history in all competitions with 60.7%, will be hugely missed.

Writing on X, Carragher was one of many to give his reaction to the news, as he posted a short and sweet message following the announcement, "This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!"

The Reds are in a brilliant position as it stands, with the club currently awaiting a League Cup final with Chelsea at the end of February, sat atop of the Premier League table and poised to go far in both the FA Cup and Europa League. It would be a dream ending for Klopp if he can secure some silverware before he exits, especially with the Europa League, as it is the only trophy that he hasn't won at the club.

From his interview, Klopp revealed the reason for his decision. “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

