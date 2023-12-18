Liverpool and Everton are both hoping to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Excitement is building in both the Red and Blue parts of Merseyside as Premier League giants Liverpool and Everton aim to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final. Historically speaking, Liverpool are the most successful team in the history of the competition and the 2022 winners are aiming to become the first team in history to win the tournament on 10 separate occasions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished the season without a trophy last term - but enter their game against West Ham with a renewed sense of optimism after a series of strong performances in the Premier League. City rivals Everton have a rich history of success in English football but have surprisingly never lifted the Carabao Cup.

The Toffees have had a challenging season which has been marred by a 10 point deduction in the league. But despite their misfortune, they are showing themselves to be an increasingly-galvanised unit ahead of their game against Fulham and their form of four consecutive victories in the league makes them a difficult proposition for any opponent at this time.

Both Liverpool and Everton will be aiming to make the last four of the historic competition. But when is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw and will the last four ties be played over two legs? Here’s all you need to know.

Which teams are left in the Carabao Cup?

Everton will face Premier League rivals Fulham at Goodison Park on Tuesday 19 December. League 1 side Port Vale play host to Championship side Middlesbrough in the final all-EFL affair of this year’s competition.

While the final game taking place on Tuesday sees Chelsea play host to last season’s finalists Newcastle United. Liverpool are the final side to compete in the quarter-final and Jurgen Klopp’s side will play host to Europa Conference League winners West Ham on Wednesday 20 December.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw is typically held at the conclusion of the final quarter-final game. This means that the draw will likely take place on Wednesday 20 December shortly after Liverpool’s game with West Ham, which kicks off at 8pm.

All matches will be settled on the night and there will be no extra time included. Any matches which are still level after 90 minutes will immediately be settled via a penalty shoot-out.

Will there be a two-legged semi-final?

Traditionally speaking, the Carabao Cup semi-finals have been decided over two legs with teams playing one game at home and one game away. This will again happen this year, however, this will no longer be the case from the start of the 2024/25 season.