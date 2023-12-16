Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal are now the new frontrunners to sign talented Liverpool target and Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio in January.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the defender for a number of months and speculation of a transfer has only intensified in recent weeks after Joel Matip’s recent season-ending ACL injury.

20-year-old Jarell Quansah has emerged in the first team picture in recent weeks and has spoken about his determination to stay in the team following his goal in a 2-1 defeat to Union SG.

Despite his talents, it is believed that Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his central defensive options with at least one more player to help the team lift their first league title since 2020.

Inacio is a player that is on the radar of a number of top European clubs after a series of impressive performances at both club and international level.

The 22-year-old broke into the Sporting team in 2020 and has remained a stalwart in the side for four seasons - making 94 appearances and scoring seven goals.

Inacio is known for his excellent pace and defensive awareness and is also blessed with the versatility to play right back.

His consistency and talents have earned him international recognition with five caps for Portugal and two goals. Inacio is under contract until June 2027 but has a release clause of around £51m in his deal.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claims title rivals Arsenal are planning to activate that clause in January so that they have enough competition for Gabriel and William Saliba in defence.

Saliba’s injury coincided with Arsenal’s downfall last term and it is thought that Mikel Arteta is keen to learn from last year’s setback.

Football365 states that Chelsea and Manchester United are also watching the situation closely as they look to rectify their poor defensive form.