The Glasgow club are looking for a new head coach after Ange Postecoglou moved to Tottenham Hotspur and a former Reds boss is thought to be a contender.

There are set to be more than few major dugout chances across British football this summer and we’ve already seen one with Spurs announcing their new head coach.

Former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou has departed Scottish champions Celtic to take charge in North London after guiding the Hoops to a domestic treble. Now, the Glasgow club are looking for their own new head coach and a former Liverpool boss is thought to be amongst the front runners.

Brendan Rodgers, who of course previously had a successful spell in charge of Celtic, is said to be ‘in the frame’ for the vacancy despite a fairly acrimonious reception to he exit from the club in 2019 when he took over at Leicester City. According to Sky Sports, other potential candidates include former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch and Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca while current West Ham and former Everton boss David Moyes is the favourite with oddsmakers as his future at the Hammers remains uncertain.

One notable pundit in Scotland has claimed that the Hoops could ‘do a lot worse’ than bringing back Rodgers, who was in charge at Anfield between 2012 and 2015. Michael Stewart, who played for Manchester United and Hearts during his career, believes it would be a shrewd appointment even if it isn’t well received by Celtic supporters.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, he said: “It’s going to be quite a daunting job for Celtic. Dare I say it, perhaps they look to their old manager Brendan Rodgers to see if they can get him back. I’m not sure how that would go down but I think they could do a hell of a lot worse. Regardless of what people think and how things ended at Leicester City, that is a guy who is a top manager and he is available.”