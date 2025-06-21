Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones of Liverpool look on from the side line during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a number of players who could be headed for the exit door this summer

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have already waved goodbye to two members of their 2024-25 Premier League title winning squad and more exits could be on the way in the coming weeks.

Caoimhin Kelleher has made the move to Premier League rivals Brentford while Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid, with the Reds managing to bank a £10m fee despite the defender running down his contract. Madrid wanted him in time for the FIFA Club World Cup as he made his debut earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More exits could be on the way and one player poised to move on is striker Darwin Nunez. Serie A side Napoli are interested in signing him and appear to be the frontrunners, amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Napoli make verbal offer for Darwin Nunez

Napoli are in the market for a new striker with Victor Osimhen poised to make a permanent exit from the club this summer. The Nigerian international spent last season on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray as he helped the side win the Super Lig title.

He has a release clause of £63m, giving the Serie A champions a nice windfall to get out and sign a new centre forward. Talks have already been held with Nunez’s representatives with Liverpool valuing the striker between £51m and £60m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Italia has reported a verbal offer has been made of around £36m-£37m, which is below the Reds’ valuation. The report from Football Italia claims Liverpool would accept “around €50m” for Nunez which converts to just under £43m. It is also claimed that Nunez has rejected offers from the Saudi Pro League. Other clubs in Europe have been credited with an interest.

Arne Slot praise and criticism for Darwin Nunez

Nunez arrived at Anfield for an initial £64m with add-ons taking the deal up to a possible £85m. Not all of those add-ons have been met, however. Nunez was criticised by manager Arne Slot during the season for a drop in work-rate after an infamous missed chance in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Last season he scored just five goals in the Premier League, a drop of the 11 he netted from the previous year. However, after receiving the public criticism from Slot, Nunez was then showered with praise by his manager after he provided the assist in a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Slot said in March: “I think he was just back to being the normal Darwin, the player he was for seven or eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think once or twice – for the games I mentioned – was exceptional and for the other games, he’s so loved by the fans because he’s always given everything since he’s been here.

“That’s what he’s always done. That’s what he did against Paris St Germain and that’s what he did in the last week as well.

“He had one or two games that were not perfect, that also had to do with him missing that chance against Villa. But sometimes these things happen and now he’s back to being the normal Darwin.”