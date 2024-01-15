Chelsea consider shock move for Liverpool legend echoing Jordan Henderson concerns
Roberto Firmino is a fans' favourite at Anfield and only left Liverpool to join Al-Ahli at the end of last season
Chelsea are reportedly preparing a sensational swoop for former Liverpool favourite Roberto Firmino.
Just weeks after it was revealed Jordan Henderson is having second thoughts about Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian also believes his future lies elsewhere. Firmino was expected to forge a fierce partnership with former Premier League stars Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin.
However, the move has not worked out, with the 32-year-old not starting a game since October. The forward, just like ex-Reds teammate Henderson, is understood to be struggling to acclimatise in the Gulf state.
Firmino has also failed on the pitch, too, scoring just three goals in 17 appearances, with noises suggesting he has become frustrated with the system. These revelations come a little over six months after his emotional Liverpool exit.
"God didn’t want me to stay in Liverpool, but I was insisting,” he said in his farewell address. “I didn’t listen. But I couldn’t avoid it any more. It was time to accept. I decided it was time to seek another challenge for myself, another purpose. My time at Liverpool had come to an end.
"It had been a beautiful story that I wanted to finish the right way. We are very grateful for everything we experienced in England; all of our dreams, mine and my family’s, were fulfilled. We experienced the greatest joys and triumphs, it was all so intense. And we didn’t want to leave with any bitterness, anger or resentment."
The Telegraph are now reporting that Chelsea could sign Firmino this month to bolster their attacking options. Attacking play continues to be the Blues’ kryptonite and the suggestion is they could swoop for the Liverpool legend on loan.
Summer recruit Nicolas Jackson is under fire and, as an option until the end of the season, Firmino could bear the burden. The report also claims Chelsea have another Saudi Pro League star, Karim Benzema, on their shortlist.