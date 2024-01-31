Record signing from Brighton in the summer, Moises is likely to start whenever he's fit.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has labelled former Liverpool target Moises Caicedo one of the best midfielders in the league ahead of their clash.

Caicedo, 21, was signed for £115m in the summer by the London club after a transfer saga which previously saw Liverpool have a bid of £111m rejected only to be beaten by Chelsea. A hammer blow at the time, it worked out well given the season they have had so far, plus the ease of which their four new midfield signings have settled into the club.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can also feel smug given that Romeo Lavia, another midfield target, opted to join the Blues instead. However, he has played 25 minutes this season and has been ruled out of action for an unknown amount of weeks. No doubt two hugely talented young midfielders, they've yet to hit the heights seen at Brighton and Southampton which has seen many, including Jurgen Klopp, claim that they have 'dodged a bullet' when it comes to their business. It's the type of comment and situation that will give this game an added spice in the heart of midfield.

One man who believes Klopp is wrong is Pochettino, who spoke ahead of his side's clash with Liverpool, stating his case for Caicedo being one of the league's very best midfielders. "Chelsea and Liverpool offered the same type of money, so not only Chelsea but Liverpool believe he can be one of the best midfielders in the future. After that, it’s about adaptation. He didn’t do a pre-season, he had some problems when he was travelling for international duty. It’s too many things that delayed the adaptation to the team and to the club. But there’s no doubt he has the profile to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He already was showing in Brighton that he was capable of that.”

Despite a slow start to his Chelsea career, Caicedo has been quietly brilliant for Pochettino, breaking up play and understanding how to play alongside Enzo Fernandez. The game stands a great opportunity to see what could have been for Liverpool but also to see if their summer signings can get the better of him.