The search for Jurgen Klopp's successor has been full of speculation so far and the latest reports coming from Chelsea may have opened the door for one of their main targets.

As we already know, the shortlist of managers currently includes the likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Naglesmann - but another key name is Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim. He is one of the most highly sought-after managers and Pep Guardiola even called him 'one of the best' managers in Europe after facing them in the Champions League last season.

Guardiola said, "From my point of view their coach is one of the best at the moment. His team it was very, very good." After a trophyless season, Amorim's side are a different animal this season, as they sit top of the Portuguese league and head into the second leg of their Europa League knockout tie with Atalanta with honours even at 1-1.

Alonso is the frontrunner but if Bayern Munich prevail or he decides to remain at Bayer Leverkusen then Amorim looks to be the best option out there at the current time. Fortunately, Chelsea, one club who could steal him away from Liverpool, are reportedly not interested in a move. That comes from Ben Jacobs, who revealed to GiveMeSport.