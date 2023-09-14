Register
Chelsea star includes Liverpool duo in all-time ranked list featuring Premier League legends

The Chelsea defender has revealed who he believes to be the top five full-backs in Premier League history.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell has spoken out on who he believes to be the best five full-backs in Premier Leaguehistory and he’s included two of Liverpool’s current stars.

The Premier League has seen plenty of starring full-backs over the years, but Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been two of the best across the past six years.

A move that was spearheaded by Jurgen Klopp, Robertson was an unfancied £8m signing back in 2017 who spent the first half of the season playing second-fiddle to Alberto Moreno before breaking into the side.

While Alexander-Arnold was an academy graduate who took his chance when Nathaniel Clyne was ruled out with a long-term injury, as he filled in at right-back during that spell, and he never looked back.

Both are now famed for changing the way that full-backs operate, with an emphasis on being key figures during attacks - a style of play that was justified by their incredible assist figures.

As a result, Chilwell included both in his top five full-back list across the history of the Premier League, a list that included multiple league winners in Ashley Cole, Gary Neville and Patrice Evra, who were selected alongside the Liverpool duo.

“I’ve chosen Andy Robertson because over the past few years, as a left back he’s someone who I’ve respected and I’ve seen what he’s done at Liverpool and he’s won a lot of silverware, so he goes in as my fourth choice.” Chilwell explained during the video for the official Premier League website.

Moving onto Alexander-Arnold, he continued: “I think his right foot, his passing ability, his range of passing, free-kicks, set-pieces, technically one of the best full-backs I’ve seen.”

Robertson currently holds the record for the most Premier League assists for a defender with 57 and he broke the record on Boxing Day in 2022, overtaking Leighton Baines at the time.

Alexander-Arnold sits on 55, just two behind his teammate, as the pair continue to set the standards for defenders in an attacking sense and whilst both are have seen their roles adapted slightly under Klopp in this new system, both are still key figures in the side.

