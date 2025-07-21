Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool player 'expected to leave' after brutal Arne Slot decision
Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool in a 5-0 win over Championship side Stoke City in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday afternoon but has been brutally left out of the club’s squad for their tour of Asia.
A Darwin Nunez hat-trick and a goal from youngster Rio Ngumoha completed the rout as the Reds followed up their 3-1 victory over Preston with another victory over second-tier opposition.
Chiesa’s goal came two minutes before the end of the friendly contest as he tapped home from close range after being set up by Cody Gakpo. Despite being included in the game against Stoke, he will not be making the journey to Asia with Fabrizio Romano confirming the Italian international is expected to Anfield this summer.
He said on X: “Federico Chiesa, left out of Liverpool squad for the pre-season tour as he’s expected to leave this summer. Luis Diaz, not part of the squad for the friendly game today but regularly included in squad for pre-season tour.”
Chiesa joined the Reds last summer from Juventus after becoming available for around £10m but his game time has been limited and he does not appear to have a long-term future at the club.
He scored two goals and provided two assists in 14 games in all competitions for the Reds but he started just once in the Premier League and once in the Champions League.
Liverpool full squad for pre-season tour of Asia
Following their wins over Preston and Stoke, the Reds boarded their flight to Asia on Sunday evening as they prepare to play games in Hong Kong and Japan before they start the defence of their Premier League title against Bournemouth on August 15.
They will take on AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos in their next friendly outings with the full squad listed below.
Liverpool tour squad: Alisson, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Gravenberch, Doak, Woodman, Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Wirtz, Frimpong, Pecsi, Ngumoha, Misciur, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Nyoni.
With a number of youngsters included over Chiesa, it does appear the Italian’s time at Anfield is all-but over.
Hugo Ekitike could join up with tour squad
While Chiesa has been left out of the squad, Hugo Ekitike could head out to Asia if his move to the Reds is completed on time. It has been reported that a deal worth up to £82m has been agreed between Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt with a medical soon.
The striker had been targeted by a number of other Premier League sides but the Reds made a firm move for him last week and appear to have got their man with a medical scheduled for the coming days.
The Reds had made an approach to Newcastle United to try and get a deal done for Alexander Isak but the Magpies were unwilling to come to the table despite Liverpool indicating they’d be willing to pay £120m for the Sweden international.
