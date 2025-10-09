Steven Gerrard of Liverpool after the LFC Foundation charity match at Anfield on March 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is reportedly closing in on a shock return to Rangers

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could be on his way back to Scottish Premiership side Rangers as he advances talks with the club’s American owners 49ers Enterprises.

Gerrard has been out of management since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq by mutual consent back in January.

“I’d love another go at some point,” Gerrard said about a return to management this week when appearing on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“I want to change a few things and improve a few things and come back fresh, with a few different people around myself. I’d love another couple of challenges doing this and that’s what I’m working on in the background at the moment – a few different ideas, a few different people around me.

“I know where I’m strong and I know there’s areas where I need good support, and I need special skill sets to make me better and stronger, in terms of my staff and my group. I felt like I had that to a tee at Rangers.”

Fabrizio Romano update on Steven Gerrard possible return to Rangers

Giving an update on Gerrard’s possible return to Rangers, Fabrizio Romano said: “Steven Gerrard’s return to Rangers, closer than ever with talks advancing and set to continue this week. Positive initial discussions in the last 24h and Rangers hierarchy’s set to meet with Gerrard to discuss further details.”

Gerrard’s enjoyed the best stint of managerial career with Rangers as he was in charge of the club between June 2018 and November 2021. He took charge of 193 games, with 125 wins, 42 draws and 26 losses.

He won the Scottish Premiership title with the club in 2021 and stopped rivals Celtic from winning 10-straight league titles - a feat that has never been achieved in Scottish football. Both Celtic and Rangers have won nine titles in a row during their history.

Rangers downward spiral since Steven Gerrard exit

Gerrard left Rangers for Aston Villa in November 2021 but the move did not work out for the Liverpool legend, as he was sacked by the Premier League side 11 months later after just 13 wins in 40 games.

Rangers have only managed to win the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup since Gerrard’s exit but when it comes to the Scottish Premiership, Celtic have dominated. As things stand, Rangers are already nine points behind their rivals after seven games while Hearts top the table and are 11 points above the Ibrox club.

Gerrard was named the SFWA Manager of the Year, PFA Scotland Manager of the Year and SPFL Premiership Manager of the Year in 2020-21 after leading Rangers to the title and also earned the LMA Special Achievement Award.