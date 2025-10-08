Rangers are looking to bring Steven Gerrard back to the club | Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is one of the frontrunners to take the vacant Rangers manager job.

Rangers are back on the market for a new figure in charge after sacking their fourth permanent manager in less than three years. Russell Martin was axed on Sunday after a turbulent and brief stint at Ibrox.

The former Southampton manager set a new record for the lowest amount of time in charge of Rangers, as his reign lasted just 123 days. Martin achieved a single Scottish Premiership win during his time at Ibrox and saw protest action taken against him as fans called for his dismissal.

Rangers are now seventh in the league table and competing in the Europa League after their embarrassing 9-1 aggregate defeat in the Champions League qualifying play-offs to Club Brugge.

As Rangers conduct a careful search for their next manager, Gerrard is one of the frontrunners for the job. After he guided the team to the Scottish Premiership title back in 2021, he is highly regarded by the board.

However, convincing the Liverpool icon to return to Glasgow is not going to be a straightforward task.

According to Sky Sports, Rangers ‘want to speak’ to Gerrard about bringing him back to Ibrox and he is ‘open to talks’ with his former club. While both parties are interested in discussing a deal, Gerrard’s current situation ‘is complicated’ and is one of the factors the two would ‘need to discuss’.

The Light Blues had approached the 45-year-old over the summer before Martin’s appointment but they were unable to reach an agreement.

Gerrard is currently still living in the Middle East, despite no longer being in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. The former Liverpool captain left the club in January by mutual consent but he is now ‘settled with his family’ in Bahrain.

Gerrard would also ‘need reassurances’ over the project at Ibrox, following their nightmare start to the season under Martin.

Former Everton manager also wanted by Rangers

While Gerrard’s situation is uncertain, Rangers aren’t putting all their eggs in his basket and have other candidates they are willing to explore.

Sean Dyche is another leading target who is on their radar right now, and his experience with struggling clubs has been identified as beneficial for Rangers’ current situation.

Pundit and former Celtic star Chris Hutton believes Dyche would be a solid fit for the job in Glasgow.

“Rangers aren’t a project. Rangers fans won’t accept the team just middling through this season and finishing third or fourth, and the squad just isn’t good enough to compete,” he recently told the BBC’s Monday Night Club.

“So I think it’s more likely to be a Sean Dyche type – someone who has a track record of doing well with not the most talented squad. Somebody who can go in and be really effective.”

The ex-Everton boss has been listed as one of the favourites to turn Rangers’ season around. However, is reportedly not interested in the vacancy. Along with Gerrard, Dyche is mentioned high up the list with the likes of Graham Potter and Kevin Muscat. More unlikely figures including Rafa Benitez and Gareth Southgate have also been mentioned.