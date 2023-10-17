Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s link to Leroy Sané continues to hot up as the Reds prepare for the potential departure of Mohamed Salah next year. The Reds escaped the summer window without Saudi Arabia prising him away from Anfield, but with his contract running out in 2025, it will be a tough ask for the club to tie Salah down if a move to the Pro League is what he desires.

Naturally, Jurgen Klopp is going to need someone who can slot into his place with minimal fuss, and deliver similar performances on the regular. Salah has been Liverpool’s star player for many years and losing him will be a huge blow but all teams need to adapt to departures eventually, which is why the Reds are linked to superstar Sané.

It started off as mere whispers on the rumour mill but updates have been coming thick and fast over the last few days. Earlier this week, it was reported that the winger is ready to make a ‘fundamental decision’ regarding his future, as Bayern Munich were eager to tie him down with a new deal, fearing heavy interest from the Reds.

However, a new update from Bild (via FourFourTwo) has claimed that the Bundesliga giants are willing to cash in on their star winger, if their asking price of £80 million is met. If Liverpool agree to the fee, this would eclipse their club record transfer amount, which is currently held by Virgil van Dijk, who joined the club from Southampton in 2018 for £75 million.