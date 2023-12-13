Liverpool are said to be in talks over a new deal with one of their star players ahead of 2024.

Liverpool have some important decisions to make in 2024 involving the future of their squad. New signings are definitely expected to come through the door, but some current players could also be on their way out.

The likes of Thiago and Joël Matip for example are both out of contract next summer, but recent reports suggest the latter could be handed a small extension. There are other new deal talks in the pipeline too and according to Le10sport, Ibrahima Konaté is 'at the heart of the Reds' concerns' as they enter new contract talks.

The report claims that the defender has 'opened discussions' with Liverpool to consider an extension on his current terms, which run until 2026. There is no real rush to agree on a new deal but parties reportedly want 'his case to be dealt with' by the end of the current season.

Liverpool are in a tricky defensive situation at the moment, following Matip's devastating ACL injury. Jurgen Klopp now has just four fit centre-backs to see him through to the end of their title-challenging season. Whether they will bring in fresh blood in January remains a topic of discussion, but it seems the club are prioritising tying down the talent they already have.

Konaté arrived at Anfield in 2021 and has partnered Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence. The skipper recently praised his defensive partner during their run to lifting the 2021/22 FA Cup, which involved them beating Manchester City in the semi-finals.