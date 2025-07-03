Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartful tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota and Andre Silva following tragic deaths
Portugal footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the flood of tributes for Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva after they died in a car accident in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Travelling in the Spanish region of Zomora, the vehicle the brothers were travelling in went off the road. Spanish police have confirmed Jota and his brother died following the incident.
The news has rocked the footballing world, with tributes coming from all corners while Liverpool have expressed their devastation of the “unimaginable loss”. Jota had only married his long-term partner on June 22. The couple had three children together.
Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota
Just a matter of weeks ago, Jota and Ronaldo had played together as they won their second Nations League title with Portugal. Ronaldo has expressed his shock at the news and said: “It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married.
“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”
Jota and Ronaldo played together 32 times for Portugal, combining to score seven goals in that time. Ronaldo scored five times while being assisted by Jota with the Liverpool man netting twice from assists from Ronaldo.
Tributes have poured in for Jota and Silva, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has called the news heart-breaking while Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya said: “Rest in Peace Diogo and Andre. All my condolences to their family and friends.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.