Liverpool take the trip to London to face Crystal Palace with a tight match being predicted.

It wouldn’t normally be the type of fixture that Liverpool fans would associate with being one of their hardest of the season, and yet Crystal Palace in recent years have been something of a bogey team.

With just two wins out of the last seven games between the two sides and both of those by a single goal, the smart money is once again on it being a tight affair between the two teams who competed in an entertaining Community Shield at Wembley for the season opener.

The last time Liverpool beat the Eagles by more than one goal was in 2022 which paints the perfect picture of the test that awaits Arne Slot at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool to drop points against Crystal Palace?

The last trip to London to face Palace on their own patch could stir up old memories with Diogo Jota scoring the winner after just nine minutes. How the Reds boss could do with him now after losing Hugo Ekitike through suspension and with Alexander Isak only just returning to fitness. The opportunity to lead the line could be given to Federico Chiesa who was outstanding against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Despite only just returning to action, Isak is tipped by one of the Stick to Football pundits to be the main man for Liverpool with Gary Neville, unsurprisingly, disagreeing.

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott said: “Liverpool will win and it will be a sliding door moment for Alexander Isak.”

Gary Neville insisted: “Liverpool don’t have Hugo Ekitike because he took his shirt off, so I’m going for a draw, and I think 1-1.”

Neville and Jamie Carragher’s team went for the 1-1 draw with Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane backing Liverpool to win 2-1. Either way, the chances of the two only unbeaten sides in the Premier League playing out a 3-3 draw look pretty slim.

Do Crystal Palace have the edge?

Palace currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League with Oliver Glasner proving to be one of the finest tactical brains in the division. Traditionally, the Austrian prefers a 3-4-3 formation which is flexible and can adapt to be either more attacking or defence minded.

Despite losing Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha over the last few years, they have somehow still managed to improve and become a regular fixture in the top half of the table.

What might be a deciding factor is that Liverpool played in mid-week and Palace have had the full week to prepare. Slot rested a lot of his key players, however, the training week will have been designed for the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton in mind with only a few days to prepare for a team who will soon have European football to contend with too.

It’s a sign of the progress that has been made since Glasner took charge that nobody is predicting a comfortable afternoon for Slot. Not that any league game has been comfortable so far.