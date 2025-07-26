Liverpool have Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on their list of summer transfer targets.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Guehi was omitted from Crystal Palace’s squad for their pre-season friendly against Crawley Town.

The centre-back did not feature for the Eagles in a 3-0 victory amid Liverpool keen to sign him in the summer transfer window. Guehi is in the final year of his Palace contract and is not expected to pen fresh terms at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are expected to sign another centre-back before the window closes. The Premier League champions sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. As a result, they have a void to fill in their rearguard. Although they have three strong options in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, it’s likely that head coach Arne Slot will want to add a fourth central defender as Liverpool not only aim to defend their English championship but also challenge for the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Guehi ticks plenty of boxes when it comes to Liverpool’s recruitment model. He has only just entered his peak years of his career aged 25 but has more than 100 Premier League games under his belt. The former Chelsea man captained Palace to FA Cup glory last season as they beat Manchester City at Wembley and is a regular for England.

Guehi absence explained

The Eagles eased to victory over League Two side Crawley, with Guehi the only notable absence among their key players. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze, who have both been linked with summer departures, were on target at Broadfield Stadium.

However, Guehi’s absence was not down to Liverpool’s ongoing interesting, according to head coach Oliver Glasner. The Selhurst Park chief told the club’s media team that Guehi had a minor injury and he is expected to travel to Austria for the club’s pre-season training camp. Guehi also featured in a behind-closed-door game against Millwall earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace stance

Still, Palace will likely be open to a deal for Guehi rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. But the Eagles will be in Europe in the 2025-26 season - either the Europa League or Europa Conference League depending on their appeal - and will have a figure in mind.

Last year, Newcastle United had bids turned down - reportedly up to £65 million - while Tottenham Hotspur had a £70 million offer rejected in January.

Speaking on Guehi last summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport: “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”