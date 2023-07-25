Curtis Jones has praised Liverpool’s two midfield additions this summer by labelling both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as ‘world-class signings’, but insists he’s not fazed by the competition for a starting place.

Mac Allister arrived from Brighton for a fee around £35m following a stellar season for club and country, while the Hungarian attacker was signed from RB Leipzig after the club decided to trigger his £60m release clause in a double transfer swoop.

Both were brought in to help refresh their engine room whilst simultaneously replacing the outgoing trio of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The pair have been with Jurgen Klopp’s squad since the start of their pre-season training and have both earned their first minutes across the two friendlies so far - and the duo are clearly impressing their fellow teammates.

Jones, 22, produced a brilliant late-season run of form and he looks to have finally put it all together under Klopp. However, the academy graduate believes that despite the quality of their signings and the increased competition, nothing has changed for him and he’s ready to fight for his place.

“It’s a battle for me, but it’s a battle for them as well.” Jones told the Liverpool Echo. “We’re all in the same boat, really, the lads who have come in this summer we know are world-class, but I don’t think it changes anything for me in terms of how I think and the things I’m doing.

“I know if I go out there and play it’s a chance to show I am good enough to play in the next game. It’s all on me.”

“It’s Liverpool. Since I’ve been in the first-team set-up, it’s always been that way, I’ve always had my chance, and in all fairness, there have been times when I’ve had a run of games, which shows to me that if you are playing well enough, you keep your shirt.

“If not, then there’s a lad on the bench there who can come on and go and play, score or create and if he does that then he keeps his shirt.”

Jones started the last 11 games of the league campaign, netting three times and assisting once as he put together the best form of his senior career to date. That form has turned his Liverpool career around as he has now solidified himself as a key option.