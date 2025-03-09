Liverpool hold a 1-0 aggregate lead over PSG ahead of the Champions League last 16 second-leg tie at Anfield.

Luis Enrique has insisted that Paris Saint-Germain head to Liverpool with nothing to lose - and that makes them ‘even more dangerous’.

The Champions League last 16 second-leg tie at Anfield on Tuesday is set to be a thrilling affair. The Reds hold a 1-0 aggregate lead courtesy of their smash-and-grab win in the French capital earlier this week. PSG were dominant throughout the Parc des Princes showdown, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker making nine saves in total. Then in the 87th minute, substitute Harvey Elliott bagged with Liverpool’s first shot on target - some 47 seconds after entering the pitch.

Yet the rigours of the triumph took their toll on Arne Slot’s side against Southampton. Although they earned a 3-1 success, the Reds were a goal behind at half-time after a lacklustre performance. They did improve in the second period, with Darwin Nunez equalising before Mo Salah scored two penalties as Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

PSG, meanwhile, took another step closer to being crowned Ligue 1 champions as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Rennes. Key players Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were all rested from the starting line-up, with Dembele bagging a late double.

What’s been said

And given they are on track to exit Europe’s elite club competition, PSG boss Enrique believes it can be to their advantage. He said via Culture PSG: "What is magical and wonderful about football is that it is unpredictable. If the team that played the best or the one with the biggest budget always won, it would be very boring. Football has surprises in store, and it is true that we are very sad and devastated in the hours following the match.

“But once we have analysed the match, seen the players in training, and seen the result of today's match against this complicated Rennes team that put us in difficulty at the start of the second half, I think the team reacted very seriously and that obviously gives us hope. I repeat: we have nothing to lose, everything is already lost, which makes us even more dangerous than we usually are.

"The first leg leaves us no options: we have to win, that's the objective. Nothing will change compared to the other matches, we play to win, but that's the objective."