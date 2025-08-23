Dietmar Hamman (left) and Danny Murphy of Liverpool during the UEFA Cup second round first leg at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool won the match 1-0 | Getty Images

Danny Murphy agrees with the view of former Liverpool teammate Didi Hamman that Milos Kerkez has not had the easiest of starts to his Anfield career.

The Hungarian left-back joined the Reds from Bournemouth for around £40m. He was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for his performances last season and is seen as they long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

Kerkez has started both games for the Reds this season, after getting the nod from Arne Slot for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace and the Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

Speaking earlier this week, Hamman said he felt Kerkez has struggled in both his appearances so far. Murphy feels the defender has been caught out a few times but insists he is not worried about the player establishing himself at Anfield.

Danny Murphy on Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong

Murphy, speaking exclusively to Liverpool World, was full of praise for Jeremie Frimpong as he discussed Kerkez’s start to life on Merseyside.

He said: "I think Frimpong's probably settled a bit quicker than Kerkez.

"I mean, don't get me wrong, he's a terrific young player who's got wonderful energy. We saw his quality last season, but he's been caught out a couple of times, which is going to happen. He's asked to fly forward and sometimes they're going to leave spaces, but defensively, a couple of times positionally.

"But I think if you're going to learn, then learning from Virgil is probably as good a teacher as you can have.

"So, I'm sure he'll pick it up more quickly. I mean, I'm not worried about it.

"I just think Frimpong looks a bit more comfortable, which is a good thing, of course, because that's big roles to fill with Trent leaving. But overall, I mean, it's exciting. I think Liverpool fans generally are really excited.”

‘Different type or pressure playing for Liverpool’

He continued: "And also, I think understanding that new players can't all click their fingers and hit the ground running. It's difficult. You're making new relationships with players and you're also playing for Liverpool. None of these lads have been at a club before where you're expected to win every game.

"And basically, the eyes of the world with the Liverpool supporter base are on you every time you play.

"People don't understand that difference in pressure. So, you know, a little bit of patience. It's going to take a little bit of time."