Darwin Nunez joins brilliant list of Liverpool scorers after reaching 20 goals

The Liverpool forward is on track to be a success after netting against Toulouse.

Darwin Nunez has reached 20 goals for Liverpool following his strike against Toulouse last night and it sees him placed highly on an exclusive list.

There have been many brilliant goalscorers to wear the famous Red shirt but only 10 players have scored 20 goals for the club in fewer appearances than Nunez, who netted in his 54th game.

The Uruguayan produced a fine, composed finish with his weaker foot to net his fifth goal of the season - he also has four assists - and he is in strong form at the start of the new season.

Signed for £64m (+£21m in add-ons) the 24-year-old has struggled to truly take control of the starting berth at the club. After a jittery first season, he seems to have found his feet and Liverpool’s strong attack backed up by a more technically proficient midfield is helping him to find his best form this campaign.

The last 10 players to reach 20 in fewer appearances for the club isn’t a bad list: Luis Suárez (49) Stan Collymore (49) Diogo Jota (46) Sadio Mané (44) Emile Heskey (44) Michael Owen (38) Robbie Fowler (36) Fernando Torres (31) Daniel Sturridge (26) and Salah (26).

What is most interesting about the list is that Suarez took nearly as long as Nunez to reach that figure. After that, however, he went on to have incredible years during the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons where he netted a total of 61 goals.

Perhaps, Nunez can do something similar. With Cody Gakpo being his alternate, Klopp is trusting the former Benfica man more often and he looks to have shown clear technical improvements.

Fans will point towards his incredible miss last night that was eventually put in by Ryan Gravenberch, however, his initial run to dribble and power past the last defender before showing the composure to round the keeper was brilliant, even if the finish was lacking.

His goal was well-taken last night after he was clever enough to find space in the box showing a calmness with his first touch before then having the ability to rifle one into the roof of the net with his weaker foot.