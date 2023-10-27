The summer signing has found his feet in the European competition for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch has had to settle for most of his appearances in the Europa League this season, but it has worked out perfectly thus far. He starred again last night as Jurgen Klopp’s side easily swept aside Ligue 1 side Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield to all but secure their qualification to the next round of the competition.

Gravenberch, 21 played 70 minutes from the start and netted once in what was another all-round, all-action performance that caught the eye of fans once again. Starting in all three group games so far, he has recorded two goals and an assist during three comfortable wins. But the competition has given him the perfect environment to settle into life in Klopp’s side as he has been part of strong lineups facing teams who Liverpool are expected to beat, meaning the pressure has been somewhat taken off.

Settling into the Premier League is far more difficult task, given the strength of the teams within it, and Gravenberch has started just one game so far - the Merseyside derby last week. We expect that to change given his performances in Europe but there’s no doubting that it has been a perfect bedding in period for the Dutchman.

Take last night, he managed: 27 passes (with a 96% pass accuracy) three key passes, 1/1 accurate long balls, 3/3 successful dribbles, three tackles, two interceptions and 7/11 duels won. His ability to progress with the ball, win duels and be an overall presence in midfield is a huge boost for Klopp and it’s shown that Bayern Munich have made a huge mistake because Gravenberch looks free, unlocked and, most of all, happy with his football now, as he started just three times in the league last season in Germany.