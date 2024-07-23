United are looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer and Fofana would be a smart addition. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Man United target could be a perfect addition for Arne Slot.

There aren’t many issues in Arne Slot’s Liverpool squad that need addressing but the lack of a true, top-class defensive midfielder is one axe that fans have to grind.

Wataru Endo was signed last summer for just £16m to essentially plug that gap in their squad until a more age and quality appropriate solution arrived. One year on and that player hasn’t emerged. The club are holding out for Stefan Bajcetic to be a key figure in the future and while the 19-year-old is fiercely talented, he’s also hugely inexperienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whereas Endo, 31, provides years of experience, many believe he lacks the all-round quality to help lead them against both Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race. His predecessor, Fabinho, was heralded as one of the best in the world in his role, brutally cutting down opposition attackers with regularity while also having the ability to create from deep, as well as notch the odd-goal.

More attractive options in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia escaped their grasp last summer but one player they could steal away from other clubs is the Frenchman Youssouf Fofana. The Monaco midfielder has one year left on his current deal and is attracting attention from the likes of Man United and AC Milan. The 25-year-old fits Liverpool’s age profile and made 31 league starts last season in Ligue 1.

The most interesting thing about Fofana is how closely he matches with Alexis Mac Allister’s figures - they are almost identical. He is one of three midfielders, alongside Mac Allister and Ander Herrera, to rank above the 70th percentile for defensive actions, duel win rate and key passes - as well as being the only one to also rank in the 70+ percentile for progressive runs (89th percentile). In fact, he’s impressive across the board.