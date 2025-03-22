Virgil van Dijk's future remains uncertain as Liverpool contract progress continues | Getty Images

The latest on Liverpool’s contract stance as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk approach the end of their terms.

It’s been another week of Liverpool contract rumours, with speculation continuously surrounding Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The latest on the latter is that his exit is all but finalised, with Real Madrid licking their lips and waiting for his contract to finally come to an end. It was reported earlier this week that Alexander-Arnold’s move to Spain is ‘99 percent’ done, having rejected the offer of a new deal from his boyhood club.

The future of his teammates are less clear and there is still hope among the fans that Van Dijk and Salah may stay beyond this summer. Despite the agonisingly slow progress when it comes to contract talks, David Ornstein has reported Liverpool are ‘confident’ that at least their captain will commit to new Anfield terms.

Liverpool ‘confident’ Virgil van Dijk will sign a new contract

In his latest Q&A session for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked about links between Van Dijk and Paris Saint-Germain.

“All parties are playing down Van Dijk to PSG. Liverpool remain confident that he will extend at Anfield,” he replied.

Ornstein was also quizzed on Salah, and whether any new steps had been taken towards him signing a new contract. He admitted that while things remain relatively quiet at the club, the Reds remain ‘optimistic’ they can tie both Van Dijk and Salah down beyond this season.

“Not that I’m personally aware of. This doesn’t mean there aren’t any, it may just be that it hasn’t come to the media/public attention yet.

“I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same. Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.”

Ornstein has also said that he does not believe the recent exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup will impact the contract discussions in any way. If the Reds can agree new deals with Van Dijk and Salah, it will be a huge statement from the club and great news for supporters, who have been agitated over the idea of losing such influential figures.

Salah and Van Dijk wages potentially a problem for Liverpool

Of course, when it comes to player contracts, fans will only get concrete answers once the club has made an official announcement. Until then, we can expect contrasting reports to continue.

Journalist Tony Evans recently revealed that both Salah and Van Dijk have ‘made it clear’ they want to stay at Anfield and are not looking for more money in order to do so.

“They don’t want a pay rise. They will stay for the same money,” he told talkSPORT. “What was interesting, is a year ago, just after Jurgen Klopp left, I was speaking to people at the club and they were like ‘Trent is the priority’.

“The other two, on big wages, and they said ‘the wages won’t be saved, they will be recycled into new players. And I think the decision-making started way back then and they’ve done the ‘wage to age’ ratio.

“I think they’re going to make a mistake with Salah and Van Dijk and I fear we will lose the backbone of the team in the summer.”

Ornstein’s update suggests Liverpool are willing to hear out discussions from their star duo when it comes to contract talks, and hopefully the cash involved for wages will not prove to be stumbling block in negotiations.