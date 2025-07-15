A key Liverpool defender faces an uncertain future at Anfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have rejected an official approach from a rival club for one of their top players.

Liverpool are looking to cash in on more players this summer as part of their squad restructure. The Reds are expected to make further significant changes to their first team as they prepare to defend the Premier League title.

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah already at new clubs, others are on track to follow suit. Darwin Nunez is one name who still looks set to leave Anfield this summer, with Liverpool in search of a new centre-forward.

However, there are some players they are more reluctant to see leave who are also attracting attention from rivals. Luis Diaz is one man attracting significant attention right now and a new update from David Ornstein suggests we haven’t seen the last of this transfer saga.

Liverpool ‘immediately reject’ Luis Diaz offer

By now, it’s no secret that Bayern Munich are keen on bringing in Diaz ahead of the new season. The Bavarians have now officially made an approach for the Colombian but their first attempt has fallen flat.

According to David Ornstein, Bayern have submitted a proposal worth €67.5 million (£59m) in attempt to sign Diaz but Liverpool rejected the offer ‘immediately’. Adding further context in a report for The Athletic, Ornstein wrote that the Reds value the winger above the €100 million (£87m) mark but have told those interested that they have no intentions of selling.

However, it seems Diaz and Liverpool are far from in the same boat when it comes to his current situation.

Luis Diaz ‘wants to leave’ Liverpool

Liverpool have been looking to extend Diaz’s terms at Anfield, with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2027. As things stand, there have been no signs of him penning a new deal and Ornstein reports that the Colombian has now ‘made it clear he wants to leave’ Liverpool.

Diaz is viewed as an important player at Liverpool and the club plan to utilise him in their plans moving forwards. This much has been stressed to the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who are both extremely keen on the winger.

However, if Diaz is looking to leave, this means the two parties are far from on the same page when it comes to planning for the future. The news on Diaz comes following recent comments about him being happy where he is.

Speaking while on international duty with Colombia last month, Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”