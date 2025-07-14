Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has attracted interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

It’s a potential transfer saga that does not appear to be ending anytime soon. It’s likely to keep rumbling.

In truth, the future of Luis Diaz remains uncertain despite Liverpool’s stance. While the Reds do not want to lose the winger, the fact that there is still plenty of rumours swirling about his future says otherwise.

And the fact that Diaz has not come out and categorically insisted that he will be remaining at Anfield has added fuel to the fire. The 28-year-old has been asked the question several times now. While Diaz has said he’s happy at Liverpool, he has confessed there are ongoing negotiations about a potential departure.

Having entered the final two years of his Reds contract, the Colombia international may want a more lucrative deal now he’s in the peak years of his career. However, discussions with Liverpool have not yet started.

But it’s completely fathomable why Arne Slot will want to retain Diaz. He scored 13 goals on the road to Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph last season - with all of them from open play. Diaz is versatile as he’s capable of playing on the left flank and as a makeshift number nine. In addition, Slot will want some continuity in front line, with the potential of Darwin Nunez leaving as well as Federico Chiesa.

Pair interested

Diaz’s quality means that he has attracted two of Europe’s juggernauts. Barcelona are long-term admirers of the former Porto man, with sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick both revealing they are fans. While Barca are the La Liga champions and have teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on each wing, they want more attacking depth. The Nou Camp side failed to sign Nico Williams because of registration issues amid the club’s financial problems. Williams subsequently penned a 10-year deal with Athletic Bilbao.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Diaz. The German giants have lost Leroy Sane, who departed for Galatasaray, while Jamal Musiala is set to be sidelined for the next 4-5 months after breaking his leg at the Club World Cup. There are suggestions that Diaz is keen on a move to Bayern and he has already reached an agreement.

Potential twist

However, Bayern won’t want their pursuit to become protracted, with their Bundesliga title defence beginning next month. And according to German newspaper BILD, Vincent Kompany’s side are eyeing another alternative. It’s suggested that Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard is an option for Bayern. It’s suggested that the Gunners want Trossard to sign a new contract but he is hesitant. The Belgium international also recently changed agents to go with German Dirk Hebel.

Arsenal have agreed to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea in a deal worth £52 million, while youngster Ethan Nwaneri has been offered a new contract. That could mean that Trossard sees opportunities difficult to come by, with Bakayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also at the club.

Speaking while on international duty with Colombia last month, Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”